VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfB Stuttgart lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of FC Heidenheim in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit defeated Newcastle United by a comfortable 2-0 margin in the UFEA Champions League this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 24 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's 11 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams witnessed VfB Stuttgart scoring three goals with only 10 men to secure a 3-3 draw - the first time they achieved such a feat since 1980.

VfB Stuttgart are winless in their last five matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and have won only one of their last nine such games in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund were on an unbeaten run of 17 matches in the Bundesliga before their damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich over the weekend.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on giving Bayern Munich a run for their money in the title race. The away side has excellent players in its ranks and has a point to prove in this match.

VfB Stuttgart have punched above their weight this season but have not been at their best over the past week. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes