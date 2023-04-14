VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as VfB Stuttgart lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in 16th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled so far this season. The hosts edged VfL Bochum to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit defeated Union Berlin by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 24 of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's 11 victories.

Borussia Dortmund have won 16 games away from home against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - their best away record against any team in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have averaged only 1.4 points per game against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - they only have a worse record against Bayern Munich in the competition.

VfB Stuttgart have won their last two matches in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had managed in the 12 league games preceding this run.

Borussia Dortmund have picked up 31 points from their 12 Bundesliga games in 2023 - more than any other team has managed in the competition during this period.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on giving Bayern Munich a run for their money in the title race. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Borussia Dortmund in the past. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssoufa Moukoko to score - Yes

