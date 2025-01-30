VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of PSG in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side thrashed VfL Bochum by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Trending

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 19 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 14 victories.

VfB Stuttgart have defeated Borussia Monchengladbach on a total of 44 occasions in the Bundesliga - more victories than they have achieved against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-1 margin in 2015.

Borussia Monchengladbach picked up their eighth victory of their Bundesliga campaign last week - more victories than they had achieved in the 2023-24 campaign.

VfB Stuttgart could pick up three consecutive home victories for the first time this season.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have been impressive so far this season and will look to consolidate their position in the top four. The hosts have stuttered in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a stronger opponent this weekend. VfB Stuttgart are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback