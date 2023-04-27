VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfB Stuttgart take on an impressive Borussia Monchengladbach side in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Augsburg in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 16 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 12 victories.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up a total of 153 points against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga - their best record against any other opponent in the top flight.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart have won four of their last eight such games in the competition.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up only 25 points in their 29 games so far in the Bundesliga - their worst tally since their relegation campaign in the 2018-19 season.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up 36 points from their 29 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their worst tally at this stage of the season in 12 years.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best so far this season. The away side has a good squad at its disposal and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart have struggled in the top flight this season and will need a run of positive results in the coming weeks. Borussia Monchengladbach are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score - Yes

