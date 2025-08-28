VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on VfB Stuttgart in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts defeated Eintracht Braunschweig on penalties in the DFB Pokal in their previous game and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Hamburger SV last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 19 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 15 victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach won the previous game between the two teams in the Bundesliga last season by a 2-1 margin and have not secured consecutive league victories against VfB Stuttgart since 2017.

VfB Stuttgart have started their Bundesliga campaign this season with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin and have not started a season with consecutive league defeats since the 2018-19 season.

VfB Stuttgart were on a record six-match winless streak at home in the Bundesliga before they managed to secure a 4-0 victory at home against FC Augsburg last season.

Ad

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have not been at their best this year and are currently in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have blown hot and cold in the Bundesliga and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More