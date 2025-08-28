VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on VfB Stuttgart in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview
VfB Stuttgart are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts defeated Eintracht Braunschweig on penalties in the DFB Pokal in their previous game and will look to be at their best this weekend.
Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Hamburger SV last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 19 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 15 victories.
- Borussia Monchengladbach won the previous game between the two teams in the Bundesliga last season by a 2-1 margin and have not secured consecutive league victories against VfB Stuttgart since 2017.
- VfB Stuttgart have started their Bundesliga campaign this season with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin and have not started a season with consecutive league defeats since the 2018-19 season.
- VfB Stuttgart were on a record six-match winless streak at home in the Bundesliga before they managed to secure a 4-0 victory at home against FC Augsburg last season.
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction
VfB Stuttgart have not been at their best this year and are currently in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.
Borussia Monchengladbach have blown hot and cold in the Bundesliga and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes