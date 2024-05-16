VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on an impressive VfB Stuttgart side at the MHP Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been excellent so far this season. The hosts edged FC Augsburg to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 17 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams. Borussia Monchengladbach have managed 14 victories against VfB Stuttgart and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide: D-D-D-L-L

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

VfB Stuttgart

Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nikolas Nartey, and Josha Vagnoman are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Roberto Massimo is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nikolas Nartey, Josha Vagnoman, Lilian Egloff

Doubtful: Roberto Massimo

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Maximilian Wober has made progress with his recovery and might feature on the bench this week. Simon Walde and Franck Honorat are carrying niggles and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Maximilian Wober, Simon Walde, Franck Honorat, Grant-Leon Ranos

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nubel; Stergiou, Anton, Ito, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Millot, Stiller, Fuhrich; Guirassy, Undav

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-5-2): Omlin; Friedrich, Itakura, Elvedi; Netz, Reitz, Weigl, Kone, Scally; Plea, Hack

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have consistently punched above their weight this season and are in impressive form going into this game. Serhou Guirassy has been brilliant this season and will look to be at his clinical best this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. VfB Stuttgart are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach