VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important clash at the MHP Arena on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The hosts edged Borussia Dortmund to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 18 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 12 victories.

VfB Stuttgart are winless in their last five matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions and have lost each of their last three such games.

Eintracht Frankfurt have played out a total of 12 draws in the Bundesliga so far this season - more than any other team in the competition.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up a total of 60 points from their 28 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their highest tally at this stage of the season in the club's history.

VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since the 2011-12 season.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have consistently punched above their weight this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and will look to move up the league table.

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good record in this fixture but have blown hot and cold in the recent past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serhou Guirassy to score - Yes