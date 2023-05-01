VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The DFB Pokal returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as VfB Stuttgart lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in an important semi-final clash at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Wednesday.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The hosts edged Borussia Monchengladbach to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 17 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 11 victories.

After a run of four defeats in five consecutive matches in the Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last four matches in the competition and have scored nine goals during this period.

Four of the last six matches between the two teams in all competitions have ended in draws, with Eintracht Frankfurt winning the other two games.

The last six games between the two teams in all competitions have witnessed a total of 19 goals being scored, with neither team able to keep a clean sheet during this run.

Eintracht Frankfurt have conceded at least one goal in each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 2-0 victory against Union Berlin.

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have not been at their best in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The away side has a point to prove at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart have struggled in the Bundesliga and will view the DFB Pokal as an excellent opportunity. Eintracht Frankfurt have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serhou Guirassy to score - Yes

