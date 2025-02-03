VfB Stuttgart vs FC Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2025

The DFB Pokal is back in action with another set of matches this week as FC Augsburg take on an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Augsburg Preview

FC Augsburg are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against FC St. Pauli last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against FC Augsburg and have won 12 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Augsburg's nine victories.

FC Augsburg are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in a Bundesliga encounter last month.

VfB Stuttgart have lost each of their last three matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of eight goals in these games.

VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last six matches against FC Augsburg in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in a Bundesliga match in October 2021.

VfB Stuttgart have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games in all competitions.

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Augsburg Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have a formidable squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a rut at the moment. The hosts have been in poor form this year and have a point to prove going into this game.

FC Augsburg have failed to meet expectations in the Bundesliga and will view the DFB Pokal as an opportunity to salvage their season. VfB Stuttgart are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-1 FC Augsburg

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

