VfB Stuttgart vs Hertha BSC prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

VfB Stuttgart host struggling Hertha BSC at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday afternoon.

Hertha are currently 15th in the league, and only above the relegation playoff spot on goal difference. Arminia Bielefeld, who Hertha are level on points with, have a game in hand.

This is a crunch phase of the season for the Berlin side, who need to ensure that they are not dragged into any kind of relegation battle at the business end of the campaign.

Their form is atrocious though. They haven't won in six Bundesliga games, and have picked up just a solitary point in that period. That can only be described as relegation form.

In their last game, Hertha lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion, in the German champions' last match before they left for Qatar to play in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Stuttgart are not quite as bad as Hertha in terms of current form, but they have also lost three of their last four league games. Since the turn of the year, Stuttgart have struggled, which has caused them go down as low as 10th in the Bundesliga standings.

Last week, Stuttgart were put to the sword at the BayArena, as they lost 5-2 to Bayer Leverkusen.

VfB Stuttgart vs Hertha BSC Head-to-Head

Hertha Berlin have won 14 of the last 37 matches they have played against Stuttgart, with only 12 losses in that time.

Gonzalo Castro and Marc-Olivier Kempf scored to give Stuttgart a 2-0 win at the Olympiastadion in the reverse fixture that was held in October.

VfB Stuttgart form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Hertha BSC form guide: L-L-L-L-D

VfB Stuttgart vs Hertha BSC Team News

VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart will be without Nicolas Gonzalez, who sustained a hamstring injury in last week's defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Sasa Kaladzic is likely to take his place in the starting lineup.

Gonzalo Castro, Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui are all still injured and unavailable for Stuttgart.

Injured: Nicolas Gonzalez, Gonzalo Castro, Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha BSC

Hertha are set to be without Jhon Cordoba, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt, Javairo Dilrosun and Dedryck Boyata, who are all injured.

Injured: Jhon Cordoba, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt, Javairo Dilrosun, Dedryck Boyata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart vs Hertha BSC Predicted XIs

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Borna Sosa; Mateo Klimowicz, Silas Wamangituka; Sasa Kaladzic

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rune Jarstein; Lukas Klunter, Niklas Stark, Omar Alderete, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek, Matheus Cunha

VfB Stuttgart vs Hertha BSC Prediction

Even though Stuttgart have been in dodgy form, it is tough to look beyond a win for them in this game.

Hertha are in atrocious form, and we don't expect them to get better in this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-1 Hertha BSC