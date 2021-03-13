VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Stuttgart host Hoffenheim on Sunday in a Bundesliga clash, with both teams likely to finish the season in mid-table.

Stuttgart are currently ninth, with 33 points from 24 games, three more than Hoffenheim, who are 11th.

VfB welcome @tsghoffenheimEN to the #MercedesBenzArena on Sunday. Like Stuttgart, the Sinsheim club have proved tough to beat in recent weeks. 📝👀#VfBTSG #VfBhttps://t.co/KpIfDOQB9f — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) March 12, 2021

Although a dramatic late push from either team could see them contend for the European places, their inconsistencies have worked against them.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last four league games, but have won only two of those. In their last game, they drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sasa Kalajdzic gave Stuttgart the lead in the 68th minute, but Frankfurt hit straight back a minute later, with Filip Kostic scoring the equalizer for the Eagles.

The worst of Hoffenheim's injury crisis still doesn't seem to have passed them by, and they are still struggling to find consistency in their results.

"Such local rivalries are always special. Therefore, we want to make ours and our fan's day and bring the three points home."



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#Pressconference | #VfBTSG pic.twitter.com/ywv7p3Cp1B — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) March 12, 2021

They defeated high-flying Wolfsburg in their last game, bringing them back down to earth.

Paulo Otavio was sent off late in the game for Wolfsburg, but the goals were scored in the first half.

After Wout Weghorst had canceled out Christoph Baumgartner's opener, Andrej Karamaric scored what would prove to be the winner in the 41st minute.

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Stuttgart have won 10 and lost six of the last 23 games they have played against Hoffenheim.

The reverse fixture ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Hoffenheim. Marc-Oliver Kempf scored the sixth goal of the game in the 93rd minute, as Stuttgart battled to take a point from that encounter.

VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Hoffenehim form guide: W-D-L-W-D

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Team News

VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart are set to continue without Nicolas Gonzalez, who has a hamstring injury. Lilian Egloff and Clinton Mola are also set to remain on the sidelines.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is a doubt after he was substituted off in the game against Frankfurt. However, he is expected to make it back in time for this game.

Injured: Nicolas Gonzalez, Lilian Egloff, Clinton Mola

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim have a raft of injuries at the moment including Philipp Pentke, Kevin Vogt, Kostas Stafylidis and Mijat Gacinovic.

In addition, Stefan Posch, Havard Nordtveit, Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hubner are all set to miss out.

Injured: Philipp Pentke, Kevin Vogt, Kostas Stafylidis, Mijat Gacinovic, Stefan Posch, Havard Nordtveit, Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Predicted XIs

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Silas Wamangituka, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Borna Sosa; Gonzalo Castro, Philipp Forster; Sasa Kalajdzic

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann; Kasim Nuhu, Florian Grillitsch, Chris Richards, Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samasekkou, Marco John, Christoph Baumgartner, Ihlas Bebou, Andre Kramaric

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Prediction

This is expected to be a close game, with both sides playing rather well in recent times. We expect this encounter to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Hoffenheim