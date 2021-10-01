VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga resumes this weekend and will see VfB Stuttgart host Hoffenheim at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart played out a goalless draw against VfL Bochum in a rather dour affair last time out. Their draw on Sunday means VfB Stuttgart have now failed to win any of their last five Bundesliga games.

VfB Stuttgart have won just one game in the league so far and sit 13th in the Bundesliga. They have picked up just five points from six games so far and will be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend.

Hoffenheim beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in their last game with goals from Andrej Kramaric, Christoph Baumgartner and Pavel Kaderabek completing a comeback win. The game saw Hoffenheim pick up their first league win since the opening day when they beat Augsburg 4-0, ending a run of four games without victory.

Hoffenheim sit ninth in the Bundesliga table with eight points from six games. They will now be looking to build on their win last time out and kick on with their Bundesliga campaign.

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

VfB Stuttgart and Hoffenheim have met 24 times in the past. VfB Stuttgart hold the better record with 11 wins while Hoffenheim have won just six of those games. Seven of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season. VfB Stuttgart won the game 2-0 on home turf. An own goal from Kasim Adams and a goal from Sasa Kalajdzic gave VfB Stuttgart the win.

VfB Stuttgart Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Hoffenheim Form Guide: W-D-L-L-D

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Team News

VfB Stuttgart

The hosts have a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of their game on Saturday. They include Naouirou Ahamada, Momo Cisse, Lilian Egloff, Mohamed Sankoh, Silas Katompa Mvumpa and Sasa Kalajdzic

Philipp Forster is recovering from an injury and may not be available either.

Injured: Naouirou Ahamada, Momo Cisse, Lilian Egloff, Mohamed Sankoh, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Sasa Kalajdzic

Doubtful: Philipp Forster

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hubner have both been ruled out with injuries and will play no part in Saturday's game.

Sebastian Rudy, Havard Nordtveit and Angelo Stiller are doubts for the game as they recover from injuries.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner

Doubtful: Sebastian Rudy, Angelo Stiller, Havard Nordtveit

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Roberto Massimo, Atakan Karazor, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Orel Mangala; Tanguy Coulibaly, Omar Marmoush

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann; David Raum, Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Pavel Kaderabek; Florian Grillitsch, Diadie Samassekou; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andrej Kramaric, Christoph Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Prediction

VfB Stuttgart are winless in five straight league games. The visitors have not been much better as they picked up their first win in five league games last week.

Also Read

However, Hoffenheim should be able to get the win on Saturday.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-2 Hoffenheim

Edited by Peter P