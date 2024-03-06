VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important clash at the MHP Arena on Friday.

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The hosts edged VfL Wolfsburg to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a slight edge over VfB Stuttgart and have won three out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's two victories.

Under Sebastian Hoeness, VfB Stuttgart have won both their matches against Union Berlin in all competitions, with both these victories coming this season.

VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Bundesliga and have picked up a total of 16 points - the joint-highest such tally in the competition during this period.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up 50 points from their first 24 matches in the Bundesliga this season - the highest such tally at this stage of the season in the club's history.

Union Berlin have picked up only 25 points from their 24 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have consistently punched above their weight this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Serhou Guirassy scored two goals last week and will look to replicate his heroics this week.

Union Berlin have been well below their best this season but have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. VfB Stuttgart are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 3-1 Union Berlin

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serhou Guirassy to score - Yes