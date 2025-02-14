VfB Stuttgart vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

VfB Stuttgart vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts stunned Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Bayer Leverkusen last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a slight edge over VfL Wolfsburg and have won 21 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 19 victories.

VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last three matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and completed a league double over them for the first time in 19 years last season.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up 35 points from their 21 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their second-best points tally at this stage of the season since the 2006-07 season.

VfL Wolfsburg are winless in their last four matches under Ralph Hasenhuttl in the Bundesliga - their first such run during his tenure in the competition.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up nine points from losing positions in the Bundesliga this season.

VfB Stuttgart vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have punched above their weight so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg have been in poor form over the past month and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. VfB Stuttgart are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-1 VfL Wolfsburg

VfB Stuttgart vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

