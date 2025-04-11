VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with VfB Stuttgart in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Preview
VfB Stuttgart are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts eased past VfL Bochum by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 16 games apiece out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams.
- VfB Stuttgart have lost each of their last four matches at home against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since May 2016.
- Werder Bremen have lost each of their last two matches in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.
- Werder Bremen have picked up a total of 39 points in their 28 matches in the Bundesliga - their best tally at this stage of the season in over 11 years.
- VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen are set to play their 112th game in the Bundesliga.
VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Prediction
VfB Stuttgart have flattered to deceive so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts can pack a punch on their day but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks.
Werder Bremen have been fairly impressive this season but will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this clash.
Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Werder Bremen
VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes