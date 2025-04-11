VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with VfB Stuttgart in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts eased past VfL Bochum by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 16 games apiece out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams.

VfB Stuttgart have lost each of their last four matches at home against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since May 2016.

Werder Bremen have lost each of their last two matches in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Werder Bremen have picked up a total of 39 points in their 28 matches in the Bundesliga - their best tally at this stage of the season in over 11 years.

VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen are set to play their 112th game in the Bundesliga.

Ad

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have flattered to deceive so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts can pack a punch on their day but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks.

Werder Bremen have been fairly impressive this season but will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this clash.

Ad

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Werder Bremen

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More