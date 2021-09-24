VfL Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

VfL Bochum will host VfB Stuttgart at the Vonovia-Ruhrstadion on Sunday afternoon for another game week in the German Bundesliga.

Die Unabsteigbaren's return to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2009-10 season has not exactly begun according to plan. They were heavily beaten by Bayern Munich in their last game, which ended 7-0.

VfL Bochum have won just one of their five Bundesliga games so farand sit 17th in the table with just three points after five games. They have conceded 13 goals in the top flight already, which is the joint highest in the league so far.

Like their hosts, VfB Stuttgart have won just one Bundesliga game so far this campaign, a 5-1 victory over newly-promoted Greuther Furth on opening day. They were beaten 3-1 by 10-man Bayer Leverkusen in their last game.

Stuttgart's loss to Bayer Leverkusen last week extended their winless run in the league to four games. They have conceded 11 goals in that period and sit 14th in the league table. Die Roten will be looking to pick up their second win of the league season on Sunday.

VfL Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 25 times in the past. VfB Stuttgart have a far superior record with 13 wins while VfL Bochum have won just three times. Nine of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the 2. Bundesliga back in February last year. Stuttgart won the game 1-0.

VfL Bochum Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

VfB Stuttgart Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

VfL Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

VfL Bochum

Cristian Gamboa, Paul Grave and Simon Zoller are both unavailable for selection due to injuries and will miss Sunday's game. Takuma Asano and Maxim Leitsch have both resumed training but may not feature at the weekend.

Injured: Cristian Gamboa, Paul Grave, Simon Zoller

Doubtful: Takuma Asano, Maxim Leitsch

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart

Naouirou Ahamada, Momo Cisse, Lilian Egloff, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Mohamed Sankoh and Sasa Kalajdzic are all set to miss the game at Bochum due to injuries. Chris Fuhrich and Philipp Forster are both doubts for the game as they continue their recovery from injury.

Injured: Naouirou Ahamada, Momo Cisse, Lilian Egloff, Mohamed Sankoh, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Sasa Kalajdzic

Doubtful: Chris Fuhrich, Philipp Forster

Suspended: None

VfL Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI

VfL Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Riemann; Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Robert Tesche, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Löwen; Gerrit Holtmann, Milos Pantovic; Sebastian Polter

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hiroki Ito, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Roberto Massimo, Atakan Karazor, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Orel Mangala; Tanguy Coulibaly, Omar Marmoush

VfL Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Bochum are on a three-game winless run where they have scored two goals and have conceded 12. They will be looking to win on Sunday as they look to retain their top-flight status.

Stuttgart have not won since their opening game last month and will be looking to return to winning ways. They should be able to get the three points against their struggling hosts.

Prediction: VfL Bochum 1-2 VfB Stuttgart

Edited by Shardul Sant