VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with an impressive Bayer Leverkusen side in an important clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 21 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 18 victories.

None of the last 13 games played between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen have produced a home victory - the second-longest such streak in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last six matches against VfL Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena and have picked up an impressive 16 points from these games.

Bayer Leverkusen are on a winning streak of five matches in the Bundesliga at the moment - the longest active streak in the competition.

Under Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 38 points from their 19 games in the Bundesliga - only Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have better tallies during this period.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment and will need to make the most of their impressive form. Amine Adli and Sarda Azmoun found the back of the net in their previous league games and will look to replicate their feats this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg do not have an impressive home record against Bayer Leverkusen and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Adli to score - Yes

