VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with an impressive Bayer Leverkusen in an important encounter at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in exceptional form this season. The away side thrashed Koln by a 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 21 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 18 victories.

None of the last 14 matches between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen have ended in a victory for the home side - the second-highest number of such games in a single fixture in Bundesliga history.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in each of their last seven matches away from home in the Bundesliga against VfL Wolfsburg and have picked up 17 points in these matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 19 points after their seven games in the Bundesliga this season - the best start to a top-flight campaign in their history.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions - their longest such streak since the 1995-96 season.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have made a sensational start to their Bundesliga campaign and are currently in the midst of a purple patch. Jeremie Frimpong and Jonas Hofmann found the back of the net against Koln and will look to replicate the feat this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg have struggled at home against Bayer Leverkusen and have a point to prove going into this game. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score - Yes