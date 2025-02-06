VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side defeated FC Koln by a narrow 3-2 margin in the DFB Pokal this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts held Eintracht Frankfurt to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 24 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 18 victories.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last six matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against them in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 45 points from their 20 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their second-highest points tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 26 matches away from home in the Bundesliga - only Bayern Munich have put together a longer such run in the history of the competition.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been exceptional under Xabi Alonso and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Patrik Schick scored a brace in his previous game and will look to repeat the feat this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg are yet to hit their stride in the Bundesliga and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to keep a clean sheet - Yes

