VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past SC Freiburg by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 31 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 11 victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have won only one of their last 17 matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming in the previous meeting between the two teams.

VfL Wolfsburg are winless in their last six matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run so far under Niko Kovac in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have picked up 13 points in the Bundesliga so far in 2024 - as many as league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen have achieved during this period.

VfL Wolfsburg have picked up 23 points from their first 21 matches in the Bundesliga - their lowest tally at this stage of the season since the 2016-17 campaign.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have come into their own over the past month and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Donyell Malan and Niclas Fullkrug have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg have been a shadow of their former selves this season and have a point to prove for the remainder of the season. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Donyell Malan to score - Yes