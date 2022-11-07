VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund take on VfL Wolfsburg in an important clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Tuesday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side eased past FSV Mainz by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Ruhr Valley giants defeated VfL Bochum by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 22 of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's seven victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have a poor recent record against Borussia Dortmund at the Volkswagen Arena and won their last Bundesliga home game against the away side in 2015.

Borussia Dortmund did the league double over VfL Wolfsburg last season and won both their games against the home side by an aggregate 9-2 margin.

VfL Wolfsburg have been in impressive form at the moment and are on an unbeaten streak of seven Bundesliga games, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's run of four such matches.

VfL Wolfsburg have found the back of the net in each of their last eight matches in the Bundesliga and will look to extend the streak this week.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last eight matches against VfL Wolfsburg in all competitions.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on giving Bayern Munich a run for their money. The likes of Julian Brandt and Jude Bellingham can be effective on their day and will need to be at their best this week.

VfL Wolfsburg have improved in recent weeks but have a poor record in this fixture. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes

