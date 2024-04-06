VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with VfL Wolfsburg in an important clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts eased past Werder Bremen to a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 20 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 15 victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have suffered a total of 22 defeats at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga - more defeats than they have suffered against any other opponent in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach won the reverse fixture by a 4-0 margin last year, marking their biggest victory and VfL Wolfsburg's heaviest defeat in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Since a run of consecutive victories in the Bundesliga in December last year, VfL Wolfsburg have been winless in their last 11 such games in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up 28 points from their 27 games in the Bundesliga - their worst points tally at this stage of the season since 2011.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have been shockingly ineffective this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Florian Neuhaus and Franck Honorat have shown glimpses of their ability this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have also struggled this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Behrens to score - Yes