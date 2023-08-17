VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Bundesliga begins with a round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with FC Heidenheim in a crucial clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Heidenheim Preview

FC Heidenheim conquered the second division in Germany last season and have made massive strides over the past year. The away side thrashed Rostocker FC by a comprehensive 8-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, finished in eighth place in the league table last season. The hosts eased past Makkabi by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a flawless record against FC Heidenheim and have won all the three matches that have been played between the two teams, FC Heidenheim are yet to win an official match against VfL Wolfsburg.

VfL Wolfsburg have scored eight goals in their three games against FC Heidenheim and only have a better record against FSV Frankfurt in the competition.

VfL Wolfsburg were winless in their four matches against newly-promoted teams in the 2022-23 edition of the Bundesliga and played out three draws and one defeat against FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen.

VfL Wolfsburg begin their third consecutive Bundesliga season against a newly-promoted team - they faced VfL Bochum and Werder Bremen in their last two campaigns.

VfL Wolfsburg have lost only one of their last eight opening games of the Bundesliga season, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Heidenheim Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg have flattered to deceive over the past year and have a point to prove going into the new season. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a fairly impressive squad at their disposal.

FC Heidenheim pulled off a brilliant promotion this year and will need to prove their mettle against a formidable opponent this week. VfL Wolfsburg are a seasoned top-flight team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 FC Heidenheim

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfL Wolfsburg

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lukas Nmecha to score - Yes