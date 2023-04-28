VfL Wolfsburg vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on an impressive FSV Mainz side in an important encounter at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side stunned Bayern Munich with a 3-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts thrashed VfL Bochum by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 14 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's nine victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have won six of their last eight matches against FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga - their best record against a single opponent in the top flight since 2019.

VfL Wolfsburg are winless in their last six games at home in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since October 2020.

FSV Mainz have picked up 25 points from their 12 Bundesliga games in the second half of the season - only Borussia Dortmund have a better league record during this period.

FSV Mainz are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the Bundesliga - the longest such run in the top flight at the moment.

VfL Wolfsburg vs FSV Mainz Prediction

FSV Mainz have been one of the best teams in the Bundesliga in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Ludovic Ajorque has been effective for the team this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to make amends ahead of this match. FSV Mainz are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-2 FSV Mainz

VfL Wolfsburg vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FSV Mainz

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FSV Mainz to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ludovic Ajorque to score - Yes

