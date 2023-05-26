VfL Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on a struggling Hertha Berlin side in an important clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table and have been in abysmal form this season. The away side worked hard to hold VfL Bochum to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a good recent record against Hertha Berlin and have won 17 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hertha Berlin's 15 victories.

VfL Wolfsburg won the reverse fixture against Hertha Berlin by a 5-0 margin - their joint-largest margin of victory away from home in the history of the Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin have lost only one of their last six matches away from home against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2021.

VfL Wolfsburg have lost two of their last three matches in the Bundesliga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 11 games preceding this run.

VfL Wolfsburg have won five of their last six Bundesliga matches against teams that are at the bottom of the league table.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg have not been at their best over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts risk losing out on a place in Europe and cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

Hertha Berlin are playing for pride at the moment and will be intent on proving their mettle in the top flight. VfL Wolfsburg are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin

VfL Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfL Wolfsburg

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score - Yes

