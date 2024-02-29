VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Niko Kovac's VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Koln last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a slight edge over VfL Wolfsburg and have won 20 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 19 victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have lost only one of their last 14 matches at home against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2021.

VfL Wolfsburg are winless in their six matches in the second half of the Bundesliga this season for the first time in their history but have managed to play out draws in five of these games.

VfL Wolfsburg have picked up only 25 points from their 23 games in the Bundesliga this season - their lowest tally at this stage of the campaign in six years.

VfL Wolfsburg have dropped 17 points after taking the lead in the Bundesliga this season.

VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have consistently punched above their weight this season and will need to play out of their skins to cement their place in the top four. Enzo Millot and Serhou Guirassy have been impressive this season and will look to make an impact this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg have been shockingly poor this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. VfB Stuttgart are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 0-2 VfB Stuttgart

VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Serhou Guirassy to score - Yes