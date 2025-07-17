Viborg vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Viborg and FC Copenhagen get their 2025-26 Danish Superliga campaign underway when they square off at the Viborg Stadion on Friday. Nickolai Konig Lund’s men are unbeaten in the last three league meetings between the two teams since November 2023 and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Viborg endured another underwhelming league campaign last term as they picked up 28 points from their 22 matches in the regular season to clinch eighth place in the table, five points off the Championship round qualifying places.

However, Lund’s side went unbeaten in their six games in the relegation round, picking up three wins and three draws to finish second, two points behind first-placed Silkeborg.

Viborg head into the new campaign off the back of a solid pre-season, where they picked up two wins from their three warm-up matches, scoring nine goals and conceding three in that time.

Trending

Meanwhile, Copenhagen clinched a record 16th SuperLiga title last term as they finished top of the championship round table with 63 points from 32 games, one point above Midtjylland.

Jacob Neestrup’s men also cruised to the Danish Cup crown as they thrashed Silkeborg 3-0 in the final on May 29 to complete the league double for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.

Copenhagen head into Friday’s season opener unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions, claiming three draws and nine wins, including a 1-0 victory over Hannover in pre-season on July 12.

Viborg vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides, Copenhagen boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Viborg have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Copenhagen have won all but one of their last six competitive away games, with a 4-2 defeat at Midtjylland on April 17 being the exception.

Viborg have failed to win seven of their most recent nine competitive matches, losing three and claiming four draws since mid-April.

Viborg vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Looking at past meetings between Viborg and Copenhagen, we anticipate a cagey affair this weekend as both sides look to fly out of the blocks this season.

However, Copenhagen are favorites on paper and we fancy them to show their upper hand at the Viborg Stadion.

Prediction: Viborg 0-1 FC Copenhagen

Viborg vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last six meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five clashes)

