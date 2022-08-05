Vicenza vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

Serie B side Vicenza will invite AC Milan to the Stadio Romeo Menti in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

This will be the final friendly game of the pre-season for AC Milan, who take on Udinese in their Serie A opener next week. They have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two friendly games, defeating Wolfsberg 5-0 and overcoming Marseille 2-0 on Sunday.

The home team have played a couple of games in the pre-season, in which they have been victorious. They defeated Montebelluna Calcio 6-0 and then defeated Cartigliano 3-1 on Sunday.

Milan won the Serie A title last season and will be looking to wrap up their pre-season with a win before getting their title defense underway next week.

Vicenza vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 74 times across all competitions, though, only three of these meetings have come in the 21st century. This will also be the first meeting between them since 2020 when they met in a friendly game.

As one would expect, Milan have dominated the proceedings in this fixture and lead 37-14 in wins while the spoils have been shared 23 times between the two northern Italian rivals.

The friendly game in 2020 ended in a 5-1 win for Milan, though the four games preceding the friendly tie had produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Vicenza have failed to score in three of their last five meetings against the Milan giants, though they did manage to record a 2-0 win when the two sides last met at Saturday's venue.

Vicenza vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has opted for a strong starting XI in friendly games thus far, though he might choose to rest a few players ahead of the Serie A opener next week.

Vicenza barely managed to hold on to their Serie B status last season and are expected to struggle against the reigning Serie A champions. While they might field a strong starting XI here, a win for the visitors is the most likely outcome of the game.

Prediction: Vicenza 1-3 AC Milan

Vicenza vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: AC Milan to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: Olivier Giroud to score anytime - Yes.

