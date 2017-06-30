Victor Wanyama: The Kenyan genius at the heart of Tottenham Hotspur's revolution

Why the Kenyan is one of the most complete defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Wanyama celebrates with Harry Kane

It’s always the goalscorers or the creators, isn’t it? The Cristiano Ronaldos or the Leo Messis or, in this case, the Harry Kanes or the Dele Allis. I mean, after all, they are the ones who play closer to the opponent’s goal and do the most important thing - score.

The captain obvious statement is that the team that scores the more goals usually wins and the aforementioned players are pioneers when it comes to that.

And then come the defenders. While they aren’t as celebrated as the forwards or the creative midfielders, these folks do have their moments. The sight of last ditch tackles and goal-line clearances is something that can make people dream, too.

The most unfortunate, however, are the holding players—the most selfless of them all. They are neither in the last line of defence, nor in the limelight of the final third…but there they are, guarding the defence and carrying the water to give the team some sort of balance.

The importance of a defensive midfielder can’t be overstated. Only a simple question is all that is needed to underline their significance: when was the last time a team won the Champions League, or Premier League or La Liga without a holding midfielder?

Tottenham Hotspur came close, very close, to win the Premiership last season. They ended up with 86 points—which would have won them the league any other season—16 points more than what they acquired in the 2015-16 season.

One of the reasons for Spurs’ improvement: Victor Wanyama

Wanyama doing what he does best: owning players

While most guys dig Victoria’s Secret models, Victor Wanyama is more into killing attacks and… chicken. The former Southampton star once confessed that he is “addicted” to the meal.

“I’m addicted to chicken. I have it twice a day, sometimes more. Kenyan chicken, Scottish chicken, it doesn’t matter. Something’s not right in my life if I don’t eat chicken.”

But he is a lot more than your average chicken-loving guy. In fact, the words ‘average’ and ‘Wanyama’ shouldn’t really be used in the same sentence. Ever.

While the Kenyan claims that something isn’t proper with his life without chicken, it can also be claimed that something always lacks in Tottenham’s midfield without Wanyama’s presence.

There is something about him, something that makes him very special. He quietly goes about doing his job, never really pushing himself to the limelight, but once you really start looking at him, you begin to realise the quality that he possesses.

Last season against Chelsea, he bullied past N’Golo Kante almost as if the former Leicester man didn’t exist, that’s what he is capable of. He is strong and works relentlessly so that his team-mates can express themselves freely, and that’s what he does.

Statistically, he doesn’t rake up many successful tackles, 2.4 per-game last season isn’t really jaw-dropping, nor does he lead the charts with 1.2 interceptions per game. However, it is his ability to bully the opponent out of the lane that makes him so important.

One can always find the opponent passing the ball sideways when the former Celtic player falls in front of them. And, contrary to popular belief, he isn’t confined to only the defensive side of the game.

Wanyama’s other attributes

Wanyama is pretty good with the ball at his feet as well

Wanyama stated his career as a forward—and it shows. With 1.4 dribbles-per-game, he beats the direct opponent more often than the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli. Indeed, he is only bettered by Erik Lamela and Mousa Dembele in that regard.

He is no muck when it comes to passing either. He made an average of 55.3 passes per game with a success rate of 87.3% combined with 0.8 key-passes-per-game this past season.

This is enough testament to back the claim that he is one of the most complete defensive midfielders in England, right up there with the likes of N’Golo Kante. However, unlike the Frenchman, the Kenyan is highly underrated as one rarely brings up his name when talking about the best in the business.

But he doesn’t care, why should he? He is humble and doesn’t really care about attention. Tottenham might not have been able to replace Luka Modric even now, but they have done well to fill up the void left by Scott Parker with the addition of Victor Wanyama.

He is a part of the Tottenham revolution and will only get better with age, and also keep improving the quality of his team along with it. In short, Wanyama is just happy to give it his all on the pitch for the team and eat a lot of chicken to go with it.

“I’ve tried to hide that I eat so much chicken at Celtic, but people are starting to realise. But I don’t worry, chicken is good for you.”

And Wanyama is good for Tottenham Hotspur.