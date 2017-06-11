Video: FIFA 18- Alex Hunter returns for another season in ‘The Journey’ trailer

'The Journey' Season 2 trailer creates suspense like no other.

29.09.2017. Mark the date on your calendars because the much awaited premier football simulation is all set for a remarkable return. The date marks the release of FIFA 18 and the question on everyone’s mind is, what’s next for Alex Hunter?

FIFA 17 was a landmark edition of the series in many ways as it marked the start of a continued relationship between EA Sports and the ‘Frostbite’ engine to run the game on. The engine allowed flexibility to game developers and the subsequent inclusion of ‘The Journey’ as the game’s story mode came as no surprise.

‘The Journey’, as the name suggests, highlights the life and career of fictional in-game player, Alex Hunter. The rookie’s incredible run in the game sees him jump through hoop after hoop in his quest to become one of world football’s elite players. The season-long journey ultimately culminates in triumph and by the end of it, raises several questions over Hunter’s future.

The answers to those questions were given a sneak peek as FIFA released a trailer teasing the return of ‘The Journey’ and gave insight into what might be in store for another season of Alex Hunter’s career.

Alex Hunter’s future was a subject of great debate

While the story mode was quite popular in FIFA 17, The Journey 2 will see some significant changes and seems more mature. The improved game mode will feature the option to customize Alex’s looks, bigger storylines and other playable characters. Though Hunter will continue as the story mode’s protagonist, players can customize their characters and enjoy the game mode with a friend on a per-match basis. The world Alex lives in is also set to expand will follow Alex as he plays against national teams like Brazil and USA. Moreover, in an attempt to make the story line more compelling, the game mode will be made longer and divided into six chapters, each with their own unique objectives. Players can also import their saves and trophies from FIFA 17.

Many top managers including Pep Guardiola and Harry Redknapp have discussed Hunter’s skills and rated him very highly. Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Muller hinted at a possible place for the talent as their teammate and even former players such as Rio Ferdinand and Peter Schmichael got in on the act. Sports media all around the world was abuzz with transfer rumours and speculation over Hunter’s future. Iconic Manchester United fan Andy Tate was one of the few who thought that signing Hunter would be a bad decision in one of his epic rants.

The trailer came to a close with a clip of Hunter sitting in the dressing room and contemplating his own future as talk of a move away from his current club got louder and louder. The trailer’s soundtrack adds to the suspense by ending with a smart “should I stay or should I come” to pique fan attention and get gamers excited for the impending release of the elite video game.