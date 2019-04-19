×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Video: Lionel Messi's humble response to 50th career hat-trick goes viral

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
936   //    19 Apr 2019, 11:42 IST

Messi scored his 50th career hat-trick against Sevilla on February this year.
Messi scored his 50th career hat-trick against Sevilla on February this year.

What's the story?

A video of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's response to his 50th career hat-trick has gone viral on the internet for the humility with which the Argentine reacted to the news.

In case you didn't know...

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is enjoying a prolific campaign with staggering numbers to back his form. The Barcelona ace has 45 goals in all competitions for the club so far, making him the overwhelming favorite for the European Golden Shoe this season.

Messi's exploits have taken Barcelona to the top of La Liga, a Copa del Rey final and, most recently, the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Argentine bagged a spectacular brace to help the Catalan giants eliminate Manchester United from the European competition earlier this week.

Amidst all his individual achievements, Messi's 50th career hat-trick this February in a league game against Sevilla has once again come into the fore courtesy of a viral video.

The heart of the matter

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows a Barcelona delegate asking Messi about the spectacular milestone following the game against Sevilla.

When asked if he knew it was his 50th hat-trick, the Argentine replied, "Oh, was it? I think it's six with Argentina and the rest with Barca. I didn't know that stat. But well... three more points!"

The video ends with Messi winking and giving the delegate a thumbs-up gesture, in celebration of the three points earned after the win.

What's next?

Barcelona are set to face Premier League title-chasers Liverpool in the semi-final fixture of the Champions League after the Reds established a thumping win over Porto in the quarter-finals.

The Catalan giants, who sit at the top of La Liga, are next scheduled to face Real Sociedad on Saturday night.

Tags:
Barcelona Lionel Messi
Advertisement
WATCH: Lionel Messi scores a wonder goal against Sevilla
RELATED STORY
6 milestones Lionel Messi is likely to achieve in 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona talisman scores 50th career hat-trick, closes in on Ronaldo's all-time record
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick against Sevilla
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
Why Diego Maradona's repeated criticisms about Lionel Messi is unjust 
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Lionel Messi scores an absolute scorcher to complete his 51st career hat-trick against Real Betis
RELATED STORY
GOAT Debate: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is a bigger 'big game player' than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Is there any argument against Lionel Messi being the best player in the world at the moment?
RELATED STORY
Messi insists LaLiga is not over despite downing Sevilla with 50th career hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us