Video: Lionel Messi's humble response to 50th career hat-trick goes viral

Messi scored his 50th career hat-trick against Sevilla on February this year.

What's the story?

A video of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's response to his 50th career hat-trick has gone viral on the internet for the humility with which the Argentine reacted to the news.

In case you didn't know...

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is enjoying a prolific campaign with staggering numbers to back his form. The Barcelona ace has 45 goals in all competitions for the club so far, making him the overwhelming favorite for the European Golden Shoe this season.

Messi's exploits have taken Barcelona to the top of La Liga, a Copa del Rey final and, most recently, the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Argentine bagged a spectacular brace to help the Catalan giants eliminate Manchester United from the European competition earlier this week.

Amidst all his individual achievements, Messi's 50th career hat-trick this February in a league game against Sevilla has once again come into the fore courtesy of a viral video.

The heart of the matter

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows a Barcelona delegate asking Messi about the spectacular milestone following the game against Sevilla.

When asked if he knew it was his 50th hat-trick, the Argentine replied, "Oh, was it? I think it's six with Argentina and the rest with Barca. I didn't know that stat. But well... three more points!"

Most unselfish player of all time pic.twitter.com/bGsQc3Vzoo — R (@MessiZ0NE) April 17, 2019

The video ends with Messi winking and giving the delegate a thumbs-up gesture, in celebration of the three points earned after the win.

What's next?

Barcelona are set to face Premier League title-chasers Liverpool in the semi-final fixture of the Champions League after the Reds established a thumping win over Porto in the quarter-finals.

The Catalan giants, who sit at the top of La Liga, are next scheduled to face Real Sociedad on Saturday night.