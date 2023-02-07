Vierzon vs Grenoble Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2023

Vierzon and Grenoble will square off in the round of 32 in the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a penalty shootout victory over Le Puy-en-Velay in the last round in January. Both sides could not be separated in a goalless stalemate, with Vierzon progressing thanks to a 5-3 victory in the shootout.

Grenoble secured a 1-0 away victory over Plabennec to qualify for this round. Amine Sabi's 15th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Vierzon come into the game on the back of a 2-1 home win over Stade Bordelais in the French National 2. The visitors took the lead in the first half but two goals after the break helped the hosts claim maximum points.

Grenoble claimed all three points with a routine 2-0 away victory over Nimes in Ligue 2. Matthias Phaeton and Franck-Yves Bambock helped them complete the comeback victory.

Vierzon vs Grenoble Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides.

Five of Vierzon's last six games in all competitions have produced three goals or more, the only game in this run to buck the trend came in the Coupe de France.

Grenoble have lost just one of their last seven matches in all competitions, winning five and drawing one.

Eleven of Grenoble's last 12 matches in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net, with all 11 matches producing less than three goals per game.

Vierzon's victory over Stade Bordelais last weekend ended a run of seven games at home in all competitions without a win.

Vierzon vs Grenoble Prediction

Grenoble are chasing promotion to the top flight of French football, while Vierzon sit at the foot of the table in the fourth division. This highlights the gulf in quality between the two sides.

Grenoble have been in fine form over the last few months, winning five of their last seven games. Their compact defense has been the bedrock of their successes, having conceded just three goals in their last seven games in all competitions.

Grenoble Foot 38 @GF38_Officiel



Notre défenseur fête aujourd'hui ses 32 ans 𝐉𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐮𝐱 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬 !Notre défenseur fête aujourd'hui ses 32 ans 𝐉𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐮𝐱 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬 ! 🎂Notre défenseur fête aujourd'hui ses 32 ans 🎉 https://t.co/Ri17XYy1Fa

We expect Grenoble's defense to be relatively untested in a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Vierzon 0-1 Grenoble

Vierzon vs Grenoble Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Grenoble to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

