Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam are looking to take another step closer to the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they play lowly Indonesia on Monday.

With three wins and two draws, the Golden Star Warriors are at the top of Group G with 11 points, two clear of the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Garuda Team, who had lost all five of their games in the campaign before this month, managed to hold Thailand to a 2-2 draw, despite fielding inexperienced players.

Even though Shin Tae-yong's side remain at the bottom of their group, their stalemate helped secure a place in the playoff round for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Vietnam vs Indonesia Head-To-Head

In 24 clashes between the sides, Indonesia have won nine times against Vietnam, who've beaten them on six occasions. That includes their earlier leg of the qualifiers, when the Golden Star Warriors secured a 3-1 victory in Jakarta.

#WCQ FULL TIME



🇮🇩 Indonesia 1-3 Vietnam 🇻🇳



Vietnam maintain their unbeaten start in Group G 💪



👇 Scores and more from 2022 Asian #WorldCup qualifying 👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 15, 2019

Vietnam Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Indonesia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Vietnam vs Indonesia Team News

Vietnam

Vietnam drew against Jordan in the last match and their lineup was kept a secret. Debutant Nguyen Van Toan was the only known starter as the goalkeeper saved a penalty in the second half.

But it was just a friendly game, and with competitive matches now upon them, head coach Park Hang-seo may opt to field his strongest XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

#Stats | The average age of Asean teams at 2022 FIFA World Cup & 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in June



🇮🇩 Indonesia (22.25)

🇰🇭 Cambodia(23.70)

🇻🇳 Vietnam (24.48)

🇲🇲 Myanmar (25.27)

🇸🇬 Singapore (26.0)

🇵🇭 Philippines (26.12)

🇹🇭 Thailand (26.56)

🇲🇾 Malaysia (26.74) pic.twitter.com/CY7nxbaP89 — ASEAN FOOTBALL (@theaseanball) June 4, 2021

Indonesia

Merah Putih have called up a largely inexperienced squad with an average age of just 22.25 years, making them the youngest squad in the qualifiers.

Yet the side, ranked a lowly 173th in the world, managed to hold Thailand to a 2-2 draw this week, including a debut goal for Kadek Agung.

Encouraged by his team's performance, head coach Tae-yong Shin might play the same lineup again on Monday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vietnam vs Indonesia Predicted XI

Vietnam (3-4-3): Bui Tan Truong; Tien Dang Bui, Duy Manh Do, Ngoc Hai Que; Trong Hoang Nguyen, Hung Dung Do, Tuan Anh Nguyen, Van Hau Doan; Quang Hai Nguyen, Tien Linh Nguyen, Van Toan Nguyen.

Indonesia (4-3-3): Nadeo Argawinata; Asnawi Mangkualam, Rizky Ridho, Arif Satria, Pratama Arhan; Syahrian Abhimanyu, Evan Dimas, Kadek Agung; Egy Maulana Vikry, Kushedya Hari Yudo, Witan.

Vietnam vs Indonesia Prediction

Vietnam have generally been very impressive in these qualifiers and even beat Indonesia in the first leg. However, Indonesia will be buoyed by their performance against Thailand and might put up a better performance in this game.

We expect this encounter to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-2 Indonesia

