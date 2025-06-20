Viking Stavanger vs Fredrikstad Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Viking Stavanger will host Fredrikstad at SR-Bank Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. The hosts will hope to continue their remarkable run of form this weekend and widen their lead at the top of the table.

Viking have started the season in outstanding form with their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Molde last time out marking their seventh consecutive win across all competitions and making it 14 games unbeaten. The Dark Blues, who are six points clear at the top of the table, suffered their only league loss so far on the opening day and will look to maintain their form this weekend.

Fredrikstad were disappointed to drop points in the final minutes of their 1-1 draw against Sarpsborg 08, making it four competitive games without a win. The Aristokratene, who have played two games less than their weekend hosts, are sat in fourth place and will be desperate to return to winning ways soon to avoid slipping down the league table in the coming weeks.

Viking Stavanger vs Fredrikstad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This weekend's meeting will mark the 64th edition of this fixture. Viking have won 20 of their previous matchups, 14 have ended in draws and Fredrikstad have won the remaining 29.

The hosts have scored an impressive eight goals across the last five meetings with Fredrikstad.

The visitors have won only one of the last six editions of this fixture.

Viking have by far the best offensive record in the Norwegian top division so far this season with 34 goals scored in 12 games.

Fredrikstad have only conceded nine goals in their opening 10 league games this season. Only Rosenborg (7) and Bodø/Glimt (8) have conceded fewer.

Viking Stavanger vs Fredrikstad Prediction

Viking are the heavy favorites going into the weekend thanks to their much better form and outstanding offensive abilities. The hosts will only need to avoid complacency to get the win.

Fredrikstad will be satisfied to steal a point off the league leaders and will hope their defensive superiority will be enough to earn a draw. They have, however, failed to perform in this fixture of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Viking Stavanger 2-1 Fredrikstad

Viking Stavanger vs Fredrikstad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Viking to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last five matchups)

