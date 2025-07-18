Viking vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

League leaders Viking will welcome Bodo/Glimt to Viking Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday. The hosts have a six-point lead over second-placed Brann. Glimt are in fourth place with 26 points, and they also have three games in hand.

The league leaders have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last four games. They suffered a second consecutive defeat last week as they fell to a 3-1 away loss to Brann. Midfielder Joe Bell scored a consolation goal for them in stoppage time.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run this month. They made it two wins in a row last week, with a 1-0 away triumph over Fredrikstad. Haitam Aleesami opened his goalscoring account for the season, scoring in the 87th minute, just three minutes after coming off the bench.

Viking vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 51 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with Glimt having a narrow 20-19 lead in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in May, and the league leaders registered a 4-2 away win.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, conceding 11 goals in 13 games. The league leaders, meanwhile, have the best goalscoring record, scoring 40 goals.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Glimt are unbeaten in their last three away games, recording two wins. They have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Viking vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

De mørkeblå have suffered two consecutive defeats for the first time this season and will look to bounce back here. They have enjoyed an unbeaten home record this season and are currently on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring seven goals.

Superlaget have won their last two league games while keeping clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they are winless in their last three away games in this fixture, suffering two defeats.

While both teams head into the match in contrasting form, we are expecting Bodo/Glimt to come away with a narrow win

Prediction: Viking 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Viking vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

