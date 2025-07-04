Viking vs Stromsgodset Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025 

Viking and Stromsgodset will battle for three points in an Eliteserien clash on Saturday (July 5th). The game will be played at Lyse Arena.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Rosenborg. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Jakob Hansen's 29th-minute strike. Dino Islamovic drew the game level with 20 minutes left on the clock to ensure the spoils were shared.

Stromsgodet, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Valerenga. Mees Rijks put the visitors ahead in the 39th minute while Petter Strand doubled their lead in the opening seconds of the second half.

The loss left the Drammen outfit in 15th spot in the standings, having garnered six points from 11 games. Viking lead the way at the summit with 33 points to their name.

Viking vs Stromsgodset Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Stromsgodset have 20 wins from the last 53 head-to-head games. Viking were victorious 19 times while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when Viking claimed a 5-2 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Stromsgodset have lost their last six games on the bounce, conceding two goals on each occasion.

Viking are unbeaten in their last 18 games across competitions (15 wins).

Viking have the best home record in the league, having garnered 17 points from 17 games played in front of their fans.

Viking vs Stromsgodset Prediction

Viking have been the standout side in the league this season and hold a seven-point lead at the summit of the standings, albeit having played more games than some of their closest challengers. The Stavanger outfit have scored an average of three goals in home games played this season, with their 21 goals scored in front of their fans more than anybody else has managed in the league.

Stromsgodset, for their part, are on course to be relegated unless they significantly improve their output. They are currently six points away from safety.

Backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Viking 3-0 Stromsgodset

Viking vs Stromsgodset Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Viking to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Viking to score over 1.5 goals

