Vikingur Reykjavik vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Vikingur Reykjavik welcome Malmo to the Víkingsvöllur Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League first-round qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The first leg fixture in Malmo was a closely contested fixture that ended in a 3-2 win for the then-hosts. Martin Olsson, Ola Toivonen, and Veljko Birmančević were on the scoresheet for the Swedish giants, while Helgi Guðjónsson and Kristall Máni Ingason scored for the Icelandic team.

Ingason was sent off just moments after scoring the goal as his goal celebration was deemed offensive. He will be a key absentee for the hosts in this match. Malmo continued their fine form in the Allsvenskan and recorded a 3-0 win over Verbergs FC.

Vikingur Reykjavik returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory against IA in their Ulvarsdeild fixture on Saturday.

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Malmo Head-to-Head

The first-leg meeting between the two sides in Malmo was the first time the two sides had crossed paths across all competitions.

Vikingur Reykjavik form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Malmo form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Malmo Team News

Vikingur Reykjavik

Kyle McLagan was included in the game against IA on Saturday, despite suffering a shoulder injury a week earlier. He remained on the bench in that game, so his involvement here is doubtful.

Kristall Máni Ingason is suspended due to his red card in the first leg while Arnor Borg Gudjohnsen remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

Injured: Arnor Borg Gudjohnsen

Doubtful: Kyle McLagan

Suspended: Kristall Máni Ingason

Unavailable: None

Malmo

Adi Nalic is a long-term absentee, while the involvement of Sören Rieks and Isaac Kiese Thelin is doubtful. Patriot Sejdiu missed the latest training session while Oscar Lewicki is in contention to start here.

Injured: Adi Nalic, Patriot Sejdiu

Doubtful: Sören Rieks, Isaac Kiese Thelin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Malmo Predicted XIs

Vikingur Reykjavik (4-2-3-1): Thordur Ingason (GK); David Atlason, Karl Gunnarsson, Oliver Ekroth, Halldor Sigurdsson; Pablo Punyed, Julius Magnusson; Erlingur Agnarsson, Ari Sigurpálsson, Viktor Andrason; Nikolaj Hansen

Malmo (4-3-3): Johan Dahlin (GK); Jonas Knudsen, Matej Chalus, Lasse Nielsen, Martin Olsson; Anders Christiansen, Sergio Pena, Erdal Rakip; Veljko Birmancevic, Ola Toivonen, Jo Inge Berget

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Malmo Prediction

The two sides head into the fixture having scored three goals in their previous league outing. We expect the game to be a high-scoring affair just like the first leg but Malmo, who managed to qualify for the finals last season, should be able to hold onto their one-goal lead.

Prediction: Vikingur Reykjavik 2-2 Malmo

