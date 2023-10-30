Viktoria Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023 

Viktoria Koln host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Sportpark Hohenberg on Wednesday (November 1) in the DFB-Pokal.

The hosts have performed fairly well in the third tier this season. Viktoria had a 2-1 win over 1860 Munich in their last game.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have returned from the international break in good form. They thrashed amateur outfit Lokomotive Leipzig 7-0 in their cup opener in August. Five players got on the scoresheet, including the now-departed Randal Kolo Muani, who has joined PSG.

Frankfurt are five-time winners of the domestic cup. They reached the final last season, losing 2-0 to RB Leipzig.

Viktoria Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is their first clash since a cup meeting in August 1975, which Frankfurt won 6-0.

Viktoria have kept one clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Frankfurt have scored at least once in all but one of their seven away games the season.

Viktoria are one of just two teams in the third tier this season yet to lose at home.

Frankfurt have the third-best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding nine times.

Viktoria Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Viktoria are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions. They're unbeaten at home this season.

Frankfurt have won two of their last three games after winning one of their four. They are the stronger team and should win fairly easily.

Prediction: Viktoria 1-4 Frankfurt

Viktoria Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Frankfurt's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Viktoria's last five games.)