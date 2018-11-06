Viktoria Plzen v Real Madrid: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Champions League 2018-19

Real Madrid are on their travels in the fourth matchday of the Champions League. They lock horns against Czech Republic-based side Viktoria Plzen at the Doosan Arena on the back of two consecutive wins.

They haven't lost two European away games on the bounce since April 2013 and under a more stable stewardship of Santiago Solari, Los Blancos will be hoping to go top of their group with an important away victory.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Vikrotia Plzen v Real Madrid: Kickoff Information

Date: 7 November 2018

Kickoff: 21:00 (local time), 1:30 (IST)

Venue: Doosan Arena

Vikrotia Plzen v Real Madrid: Team News

Viktoria Plzen:

The hosts will be without Michal Krmencik due to a knee ligament injury. Lukas Hejda and Jan Kopic are expected to feature as both of them recently made their comebacks from injury let-offs.

Real Madrid:

Santiago Solari has a host of defenders injured, including Raphael Varane, Jesus Vallejo, Marcelo and Daniel Carvajal. This only implies that the likes of Sergio Reguilon and Nacho are expected to start again in midweek.

Teenage sensation Vinicius Junior bagged an assist soon after coming on against Valladolid and thus, should be pushing for a start.

Vikrotia Plzen v Real Madrid: Probable Line-ups

Viktoria Plzen (4-2-3-1): Kozacik; Reznik, Hejda, Hubnik, Limbersky; Hrosovsky, Prochazka; Havel, Cermak, Petrzela; Reznicek

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Odriozola, Nacho, Ramos, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Vinicius

Vikrotia Plzen v Real Madrid: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Viktoria Plzen: W-L-W-L-D

Real Madrid: W-W-L-W-L

Vikrotia Plzen v Real Madrid: Head-To-Head

Viktoria Plzen wins: 0

Real Madrid wins: 1

Draws: 0

Vikrotia Plzen v Real Madrid: Prediction

The Galacticos seem to have found their feet once again post the dismissal of their former boss Julen Lopetegui. In the last couple of games, it has not been a plain sail for Ramos and co., but they have found a certain rhythm. They will get over the line against Plzen by a small margin.

Predicted score: Viktoria Plzen 2-3 Real Madrid