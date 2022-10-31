Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st November 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Viktoria Plzen host Xavi's Barcelona side in a Group C encounter at the Doosan Arena on Tuesday.

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants edged Valencia to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Viktoria Plzen, on the other hand, are at the top of the Czech First League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The hosts eased past Zlin by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture.

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a predictably flawless record against Victoria Plzen and have won all the three matches that have been played between the two teams.

Barcelona have scored an impressive 11 goals in their three matches against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League and have conceded only one goal in the process.

Barcelona are playing against Viktoria Plzen away from home in the UEFA Champions League for only the second time in their history, with their previous game featuring a Lionel Messi hat-trick.

Barcelona are unbeaten against Czech opponents in the UEFA Champions League, winning six of their seven such games and scoring an impressive 20 goals.

Viktoria Plzen have won only one of their nine matches against Spanish opponents in European competitions and have played out draws in two of these games.

After a run of 19 consecutive European campaigns resulting in UEFA Champions League knock-out qualification, Barcelona have failed to reach the Round of 16 in the last two seasons.

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Catalans are playing for pride at the moment and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Viktoria Plzen have been impressive on the domestic front but will need a miracle to take something away from this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 0-4 Barcelona

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

