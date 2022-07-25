Viktoria Plzen vs HJK prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Viktoria Plzen and HJK square off in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier at the Doosan Arena on Tuesday.

The visitors head into the game seeking to overturn a one-goal deficit after suffering a 2-1 defeat in last week’s reverse leg.

FC Viktoria Plzeň @fcviktorkaplzen Máme výzvu pro všechny permanentkáře, aby určitě dorazili či případně nabídli své místo ostatním viktoriánům 🤝



VÍCE bit.ly/VyprodánoLM Zápas s Helsinkami je vyprodaný!Máme výzvu pro všechny permanentkáře, aby určitě dorazili či případně nabídli své místo ostatním viktoriánům 🤝VÍCE Zápas s Helsinkami je vyprodaný! 🙌 Máme výzvu pro všechny permanentkáře, aby určitě dorazili či případně nabídli své místo ostatním viktoriánům 🤝📝 VÍCE 📲 bit.ly/VyprodánoLM https://t.co/f7UI2yyqD1

Viktoria Plzen kicked off their hunt for a place in this season’s Champions League on a high as they claimed a 2-1 victory over HJK in the first leg on July 20.

This followed a fine pre-season run, where they picked up four wins and two draws from seven friendlies.

Viktoria Plzen head into Tuesday on a four-game winning run on home turf and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

FC Viktoria Plzeň @fcviktorkaplzen dny!



Jak se těšíte na vyprodaný Boj o Evropu? 🤩 Do odvety zbývají už jendny!Jak se těšíte na vyprodaný Boj o Evropu? 🤩 Do odvety zbývají už jen 3️⃣ dny! 🔥Jak se těšíte na vyprodaný Boj o Evropu? 🤩 https://t.co/eLN978wkHH

HJK, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results in the Finish top flight as they claimed a 2-1 win away to Ilves Tampere last time out.

Toni Koskela’s men have won all but one of their last five games across all competitions, with their first-leg loss to Viktoria Plzen being the only exception.

HJK are currently second in the Veikkausliiga standings, three points off league leaders KuPS.

Viktoria Plzen vs HJK Head-To-Head

This will be just the second encounter between the sides, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse fixture when Viktoria Plzen claimed a slender victory.

Viktoria Plzen Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

HJK Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Viktoria Plzen vs HJK Team News

Viktoria Plzen

The Czech outfit will be without 24-year-old forward Petr Pejsa, who has been sidelined through an ACL injury.

Injured: Petr Pejsa

Suspended: None

FC Viktoria Plzeň @fcviktorkaplzen v Helsinkách! Příští týden doma zabojujeme o Evropu a budeme vás potřebovat, těšíme se na vás! 🤩 Skvělá podpora přímov Helsinkách!Příští týden doma zabojujeme o Evropu a budeme vás potřebovat, těšíme se na vás! 🤩 Skvělá podpora přímo 🇫🇮 v Helsinkách! 🙌 Příští týden doma zabojujeme o Evropu a budeme vás potřebovat, těšíme se na vás! 🤩 https://t.co/rpuSIeHXE6

HJK

Manuel Martic, Roope Riski and Valtteri Moren have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s encounter.

Injured: Manuel Martic, Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren

Suspended: None

Viktoria Plzen vs HJK Predicted XI

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jindřich Staněk; Radim Řezník, Ludek Pernica, Lukáš Hejda, Milan Havel; Pavel Bucha, Lukáš Kalvach; Jan Kopic, Jan Sýkora, Jhon Mosquera; Tomáš Chorý

HJK Predicted XI (3-4-3): Conor Hazard; Miro Tenho, Arttu Hoskonen, Jukka Raitala; David Browne, Santeri Väänänen, Përparim Hetemaj, Murilo; Santeri Hostikka, Malik Abubakari, Bojan Radulović

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Viktoria Plzen vs HJK Prediction

While HJK will be looking to overturn their deficit, they face a rampant Viktoria Plzen side whose last competitive defeat came in October 2021. We are backing the hosts to pick up where they dropped off in the first leg and claim victory on Tuesday.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 2-0 HJK

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far