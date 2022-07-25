Viktoria Plzen vs HJK prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Viktoria Plzen and HJK square off in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier at the Doosan Arena on Tuesday.
The visitors head into the game seeking to overturn a one-goal deficit after suffering a 2-1 defeat in last week’s reverse leg.
Viktoria Plzen kicked off their hunt for a place in this season’s Champions League on a high as they claimed a 2-1 victory over HJK in the first leg on July 20.
This followed a fine pre-season run, where they picked up four wins and two draws from seven friendlies.
Viktoria Plzen head into Tuesday on a four-game winning run on home turf and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.
HJK, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results in the Finish top flight as they claimed a 2-1 win away to Ilves Tampere last time out.
Toni Koskela’s men have won all but one of their last five games across all competitions, with their first-leg loss to Viktoria Plzen being the only exception.
HJK are currently second in the Veikkausliiga standings, three points off league leaders KuPS.
Viktoria Plzen vs HJK Head-To-Head
This will be just the second encounter between the sides, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse fixture when Viktoria Plzen claimed a slender victory.
Viktoria Plzen Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W
HJK Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W
Viktoria Plzen vs HJK Team News
Viktoria Plzen
The Czech outfit will be without 24-year-old forward Petr Pejsa, who has been sidelined through an ACL injury.
Injured: Petr Pejsa
Suspended: None
HJK
Manuel Martic, Roope Riski and Valtteri Moren have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s encounter.
Injured: Manuel Martic, Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren
Suspended: None
Viktoria Plzen vs HJK Predicted XI
Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jindřich Staněk; Radim Řezník, Ludek Pernica, Lukáš Hejda, Milan Havel; Pavel Bucha, Lukáš Kalvach; Jan Kopic, Jan Sýkora, Jhon Mosquera; Tomáš Chorý
HJK Predicted XI (3-4-3): Conor Hazard; Miro Tenho, Arttu Hoskonen, Jukka Raitala; David Browne, Santeri Väänänen, Përparim Hetemaj, Murilo; Santeri Hostikka, Malik Abubakari, Bojan Radulović
Viktoria Plzen vs HJK Prediction
While HJK will be looking to overturn their deficit, they face a rampant Viktoria Plzen side whose last competitive defeat came in October 2021. We are backing the hosts to pick up where they dropped off in the first leg and claim victory on Tuesday.
Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 2-0 HJK