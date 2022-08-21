Viktoria Plzen vs Qarabag prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League playoffs 2022–23

Viktoria Plzen will host Qarabag at Stadion Mesta Plzne on Tuesday night in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

The Czech club beat HJK 7-1 on aggregate in the second round of the qualifiers and were then drawn against Sheriff Tiraspol in the third round, picking up a 4-2 aggregate win. They held on for a goalless draw in the first leg of this fixture and will be looking to complete the job on home turf.

Viktoria Plzen have made it to the group stages of the Champions League twice, featuring in the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons of the continental showpiece and will be targeting a third appearance this season.

Qarabag have knocked out Lech Poznan, FC Zurich and Ferencvarosi in their quest for Champions League football this season. They were by far the better side in the reverse meeting last week but could not find a way past Jindrich Stanek in the opposition goal.

The Horsemen last made it to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League in the 2017-18 season, beating Copenhagen on penalties in the playoffs to advance.

Viktoria Plzen vs Qarabag Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between Viktoria Plzen and Qarabag. Both sides have won one game apiece while their other three meetings have ended in draws.

With the away goals rule no longer in play, their midweek clash must produce a winner.

Viktoria Plzen Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Qarabag Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Viktoria Plzen vs Qarabag Team News

Viktoria Plzen

Petr Pejsa has been out of action since September last year due to an injury and will be out of the squad this week as a result.

Injured: Petr Pejsa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qarabag

The visitors head into the midweek clash with a clean bill of health and will hope to keep it that way.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Viktoria Plzen vs Qarabag Predicted XI

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jindřich Staněk; Milan Havel, Ludek Pernica, Lukáš Hejda, Vaclav Jemelka; Jan Kopic, Pavel Bucha, Jan Sýkora, Lukáš Kalvach, Jhon Mosquera; Tomáš Chorý

Qarabag Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Marko Vešović, Bahlul Mustafazada, Bedavi Huseynov, Toral Bayramov; Qara Qarayev, Marko Jankovic; Kady Borges; Ramil Sheydaev, Ibrahima Wadji, Abdellah Zoubir

Viktoria Plzen vs Qarabag Prediction

Viktoria Plzen are on a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have not lost a competitive game of football in 2022.

Qarabag are also playing well at the moment and are undefeated in their last eight games. They have, however, won just two of their last five games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Qarabag

