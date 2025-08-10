Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Viktoria Plzen will host Rangers at the Stadion Mesta Plzne on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The home side have endured a slow start to their season and have a mountain to climb this week if they are to advance to the playoff round of the Champions League qualifiers after losing the first-leg clash 3-0.

They lost the first leg of their second-round qualifying clash as well as they were beaten 1-0 by Servette. However, they came from behind to win the tie as they secured a 3-1 victory in the second leg and will hope they can replicate a similar showing this week.

Rangers, meanwhile, traded tackles with Panathinaikos in the previous round of the qualifiers, winning the first leg 2-0 via second-half strikes from 18-year-old Findlay Curtis and new signing Djeidi Gassama. They then played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg, with Gassama once again getting on the scoresheet.

The Scottish giants already have a foot in the playoff round following their dominant first-leg result and only need to avoid defeat in the Czech Republic this week.

Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last week.

The hosts have had three competitive meetings against Scottish opposition. They have won two of those games and lost the other.

The visitors have had nine competitive meetings against teams from the Czech Republic. They have won four of those games, drawn two and lost the other three.

Viktoria are without a clean sheet in their last 10 competitive outings.

Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers Prediction

Miroslav Koubek's men are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their six games this season. They are favorites heading into the midweek clash but are unlikely to receive a massive boost from their home advantage, having failed to win on home turf all season.

The Gers are undefeated in their last 10 competitive outings, although six of those games have ended in draws. They could lose this week but have likely done enough to advance regardless.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Rangers

Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Viktoria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last eight matches)

