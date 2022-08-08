Viktoria Plzen vs Sheriff Tiraspol prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Viktoria Plzen play host to Sheriff Tiraspol in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying third-round clash on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic side are currently on a run of six consecutive games without defeat and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Viktoria Plzen picked up their first win of the 2022-23 Czech Liga 1 campaign as they saw off FK Pardubice 2-1 on Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 victory away to Sheriff Tiraspol in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier third-round clash.

Viktoria are currently unbeaten in six straight games across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws.

Like the hosts, Sheriff Tiraspol picked up their first win of the new Moldovan top-flight season last time out when they saw off FC Sfintul Gheorghe 3-1 last time out.

This followed a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw with Zimbru Chisinau in their league opener on July 30.

Sheriff Tiraspol head into Tuesday unbeaten in their last 11 away games across all competitions, dating back to February’s 2-0 loss against Sporting Braga.

Viktoria Plzen vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse leg, when the Czech outfit claimed a 2-1 victory.

Viktoria Plzen Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Sheriff Tiraspol Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Viktoria Plzen vs Sheriff Tiraspol Team News

Viktoria Plzen

The Czech side will be without Petr Pejsa, who has been ruled out after suffering an ACL injury.

Injured: Petr Pejsa

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol

The Moldovan champions head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Viktoria Plzen vs Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jindřich Staně; Ludek Pernica, Radim Řezník, Milan Havel; Jan Sýkora, Pavel Bucha, Lukáš Kalvach, Jhon Mosquera; Jan Kliment, Tomáš Chorý, Rene Dedic

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Razak Abalora; Renan Guedes, Gabi Kiki, Stjepan Radeljić, Patrick Kpozo; Regi Lushkja, Moussa Kyabou, Cedric Badolo; Pernambuco, Kay Tejan, Rasheed Ibrahim Akanbi

Viktoria Plzen vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

While Sheriff Tiraspol will be looking to overturn their deficit, they face the daunting task of playing a Viktoria Plzen side whose last competitive defeat on home turf was in May 2021. The Czech side have won their three games in the qualifiers and we are backing them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 3-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

