Viktoria Plzen vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Viktoria Plzen and Sparta Prague will battle for three points in a Czech Fortuna Liga round 24 clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Servette in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

Sparta Prague, meanwhile, suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at home to Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie. Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock from the spot in the sixth minute while Darwin Nunez added a first-half brace. Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai scored second-half goals to guide the Reds to an emphatic victory.

Brian Priske's side will turn their focus to the league scene where their last game came in a goalless draw at home to arch-rivals Slavia Prague last weekend. Plzen held on for a 3-2 away win over 10-man Pardubice.

The victory left them in third spot in the table having garnered 48 points from 23 games. Sparta still lead the way at the summit with 60 points.

Viktoria Plzen vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sparta Prague have 32 wins and eight draws from the last 61 head-to-head games while Plzen were victorious on 21 occasions.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Sparta Prague claimed a 2-1 home win.

The last four head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Eight of Sparta Prague's last nine games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Plzen's last six competitive games have produced less than three goals, with four games seeing one side keep a clean sheet.

Ten of the last 12 head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Viktoria Plzen vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Viktoria Plzen continued their impressive start to 2024 with a hard-fought draw away to Servette to keep themselves in the driving seat in the tie. Miroslav Koubek's side have been in fine form since the resumption of football in the Czech Republic.

Sparta Prague, on the other hand, are practically out of the Europa League following their thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. That defeat ended their 15-game unbeaten run at home (13 wins).

However, the defending champions are still on course to successfully defend their crown and we are backing this game to end in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 2-2 Sparta Prague

Viktoria Plzen vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals