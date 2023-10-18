Vilar Perdizes vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2023 

Vilar Perdizes host Porto at the Municipal Stadium Engineer Manuel Teixeira Branco on Friday (October 20) in the Taca de Portugal.

The hosts have had mixed results in the fourth tier this season and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup this week. Vilar thrashed Vidigueira 5-1 in the previous round of the competition, Three players got on the scoresheet, including Paulo Costa, who scored a first-half hat-trick.

Porto, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their Primeira Liga campaign. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Portimonense last time out, with Evanilson scoring the lone goal of the game after six minutes.

The Dragons are the holders of the domestic cup after beating Sporting Braga 2-0 in the final last season.

Vilar Perdizes vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two sides.

Vilar have kept one clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Porto have scored in all but one of their last five road games.

Porto's only league defeat this season has come away from home.

Vilar have picked up just four points at home in the league this season. Only last-placed Vila Real (3) have picked up fewer.

Vilar Perdizes vs Porto Prediction

Vilar are on a run of back-to-back draws and have lost one of their last six games across competitions. However, they face one of the nation's powerhouses this weekend.

Meanwhile, Porto's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. They're the overwhelming favourites and should win comfortably without conceding.

Prediction: Vilar 0-5 Porto

Vilar Perdizes vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Vilar's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of Porto's last six games.)