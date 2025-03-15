Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as Kylian Mbappe heroics secure comeback win

Kylian Mbappe had the Midas touch in Real Madrid's 2-1 win away at Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday, March 15. The Frenchman bagged an impressive brace (17', 23') to secure the win for the reigning Spanish champions.

Ad

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth's seventh-minute opener gave the Yellow Submarine the lead before Mbappe's heroics salved all three points for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are at the top of the league standings with 60 points from 28 games, three points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, who have two games in hand.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

The Belgian keeper was fabulous for Los Blancos and as crucial as Kylian Mbappe in securing the victory. He made nine saves in the game.

Ad

Trending

Lucas Vazquez- 8/10

The veteran defender bagged the assist for Kylian Mbappe's match-winning strike in the 23rd minute. He created two chances and won five of seven duels.

Raul Acensio- 7.5/10

Raul Asencio was solid before his withdrawal at the hour mark. He completed 35 of 36 passes, made one tackle, and won two of two duels.

Aurelien Tchouameni- 7.5/10

The Frenchman deputized in defense and put in a solid shift for Los Blancos. He completed 43 of 48 passes and won four of six duels.

Ad

Francisco Garcia- 7.5/10

The Spanish defender had a solid match for the reigning champions at Villarreal. He completed 55 of 58 passes and won seven out of 10 duels.

Eduardo Camavinga- 8/10

The Frenchman enjoyed a solid game for Los Blancos on the road. He completed the most passes in the match (60), made eight recoveries, and won eight of 13 duels.

Federico Valverde- 8/10

The versatile Uruguayan returned to his preferred position in midfield and performed admirably, as always, for Real Madrid. He completed 45 of 53 passes and won all five duels he entered.

Ad

Rodrygo- 7/10

The Brazilian forward had a decent game for the visitors and played his part to keep the host's defense busy. He created one chance, tested the opposition keeper once, and won the two tackles he made in 65 minutes on the pitch.

Jude Bellingham- 7/10

The Englishman had a decent game playing behind Kylian Mbappe. He completed 50 of 54 passes but lost the most duels in the game (8).

Kylian Mbappe- 9/10

Kylian Mbappe was brilliant for Real Madrid and bagged a brace to secure all three points for the Spanish champions. He created two chances, made three recoveries, and won three free-kicks for his side.

Ad

Brahim Diaz- 6/10

The Moroccan star had a disappointing game against Villarreal. He lost possession twice and won just one of seven duels for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Antonio Rudiger- 6/10

The German defender came on for the final 30 minutes of the game and helped Los Blancos see out the win. He made four clearances and won one of two duels he entered.

Vinicius Jr- 6/10

The Brazilian star came on for the final 30 minutes of the match to help his side see out the result. He created one chance and won two free kicks on the pitch.

Ad

Luka Modric- 7/10

The Los Blancos legend came on for the final 25 minutes of the game. He completed 28 of 30 passes and won the two duels he entered before the final whistle.

Arda Guler - NA

The Turkish star came on late in the game and did not have time to affect the match for Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback