Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Ronaldo and Sancho guide visitors into last 16 | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United beat Villarreal 2-0 in their first Champions League game in the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era to qualify for the last 16. Late second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho helped secure all three points for the visitors.

The Red Devils fluffed their lines in a lively opening stanza that also required their custodian David De Gea make two clutch saves to deny the Yellow Submarine. However, their continued pressure eventually paid off. United netted twice in the final 12 minutes the game to book their place in the knockout round.

On that note, here's a look at the Manchester United player ratings:

David de Gea - 7.5/10

The Spaniard produced two saves in the opening stanza and another to deny Miguel Trigueros in the second half. Other than that, the United custodian enjoyed a fairly comfortable evening in goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

His passing was average, and he seemed to lack confidence on the ball.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

The Swede had to remain on his toes as Villarreal started to swing in plenty of crosses after the break. Lindelof rose to the challenge well, though.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

It was a much better performance than his erroneous showings lately. Maguire looked strong on the ball, and defended with confidence and purpose. That could do him a world of good.

Alex Telles - 7/10

The Brazilian outshone Wan-Bissaka on the right. Telles provided more energy, directness and forward sprints, but his crosses weren't always accurate.

Fred - 7.5/10

It was a solid performance from Fred who displayed immense composure in tough moments, and led United's press off the ball. Fred was also involved in both United goals on the night.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

The Scotsman didn't put a foot wrong in midfield, although he struggled to find passing options after moving forward.

Jason Sancho - 8/10

It was a lively attacking performance from Sancho, who opened his United account to double his team's lead on the night. It took him 15 games across competitions to do so, but the wait has been worth it.

Donny van de Beek - 7/10

He pressed Villarreal hard in the first half, but United struggled once he was taken off.

Anthony Martial - 5/10

His inclusion in the starting line-up raised eyebrows, and the Frenchman produced little to quell doubters, cutting an anonymous figure on the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

He produced an opportunistic finish from a goalkeeping error to break the deadlock. Ronaldo has now scored in all five games in the competition this season.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Villarreal

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

United looked more dangerous with him on the pitch, with Fernandes bagging an assist for Sancho's goal that doubled the team's lead.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

He brought more threat and danger in a limited period than Anthony Martial did despite starting.

Juan Mata - N/A

It was too late for the Spaniard to make an impact.

