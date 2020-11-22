Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Player Ratings as Zinedine Zidane's men fail to win again | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid dropped points again as Villarreal held the visitors to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.

Real Madrid opened their account early on through Mariano Diaz, who headed in a delightful cross from Dani Carvajal. Villarreal did argue against the goal being given, as the linesman had momentarily flagged for offside, but VAR denied any wrongdoing. Gerard Moreno then scored a second-half penalty to equalize for the hosts.

Los Blancos had several key players missing due to various injuries and COVID-19, including the likes of Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, and Karim Benzema. But in spite of that, Zidane fielded a strong lineup with the limited amount of resources at his disposal.

🎙️ Zidane: "I feel for the players, for the effort they put in and I think we deserved all three points."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/KGwljGEac3 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 21, 2020

Real Madrid looked comfortable in the opening half, but the hosts dominated proceedings in the second period. Villarreal made things difficult for the visitors as they imposed themselves on the game.

Real Madrid simply looked dull in the second half, as they failed to dig up a win yet again. Here is how each Real Madrid player fared:

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Dani Carvajal in action

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Thibaut Courtois was untested for the majority of the game, as Raphael Varane and Nacho ensured they shielded the Belgian well. However, Courtois was guilty of conceding the penalty. He brought down Samuel Chukwueze in his own box, which allowed Villarreal to take a point away from the fixture.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Ferland Mendy endured a difficult game. Although he was brilliant defensively, he looked lost for ideas going forward. Mendy lost seven duels throughout the game and gave away possession 17 times.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Raphael Varane had a decent game for Real Madrid. He successfully led the back line in the absence of Sergio Ramos and was excellent with his distribution. He made four clearances, made two interceptions and won back possession three times.

Nacho Fernandez - 7/10

Nacho Fernandez had a solid game at the back for Real Madrid. He combined well with Varane to deny the hosts more than a point from the game.

Nacho won three duels, made three interceptions and regained possession four times. He did a fine job at the back, considering how dominant the visitors were in the second half.

Dani Carvajal - 8/10

Dani Carvajal had a solid game. His return from injury was a major boost for his injury laden side. Carvajal set up Real Madrid's opener, as he combined beautifully with Kroos to set-up a perfect header for Mariano to poke in. Moreover, he won three duels, made four recoveries, three clearances, and created two chances.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Martin Odegaard did not have a great night, as he was subbed off for Isco in the 65th minute. He failed to link up with the forwards as they looked starved of service upfront. Odegaard's attempts at breaking through the lines were well read by the hosts, who were successful in neutralizing him.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Toni Kroos did not have best of the nights, as he had to take on a more defensive role in the absence of Casemiro. Although he did his job well, playing so deep hampered Real Madrid's speed of transition.

Kroos completed the most passes in the match (77), but was unable to impose himself in the opposition half. Real surely missed him higher up, as they were unable to stretch the oppositions back-line.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

Luka Modric had a decent outing. The Croatian international lost the ball on numerous occasions, but he was the only Real Madrid player who looked dangerous with it. He successfully completed three dribbles and made seven recoveries. He combined well with Kroos to get out of Villarreal's high press.

Eden Hazard - 6/10

Eden Hazard put on a substandard performance, as he failed to light up Real Madrid's left wing. The Belgian international was a constant threat upfront, but was ineffective in the final third.

He failed to produce anything substantial. Even though he won seven duels and was the most fouled player, he needs to step up to justify his hefty price tag.

Mariano Diaz - 7.5/10

Mariano Diaz turned up for Real Madrid in the absence of Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic. The 27-year-old struck early in the game, as he pounced on a great cross from Carvajal to give his side the lead. Mariano played his part perfectly and he engaged with the opposition back line, but was devoid of service.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

Lucas Vazquez continued his fine form, as he had the right wing under his control. The Spaniard combined well with Carvajal and Mariano to cause enough problems for the hosts.

Although he had a brilliant first half, his performance waned off in the second half. Vazquez won eight duels and made six recoveries throughout his time on the pitch.

Substitutes

Isco - 6.5/10

Isco's introduction saw Real Madrid move up a gear. The Spaniard controlled the tempo of the game as everything went through him. He brought more balance to his side and won three duels, regained possession twice and won two tackles.

Vinicius Jr. - 6/10

Vinicius Jr came on in the 65th minute as he replaced Eden Hazard. The Brazilian did try to make something happen on his own, but was isolated upfront.

Marco Asensio - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.