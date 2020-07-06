Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona: 5 reasons why the Blaugrana won the game | La Liga 2019-20

Five reasons why Barcelona produced a domineering display against Villareal.

The 4-1 win helped the defending champions close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid to four points with four games remaining.

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

After Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao by a solitary goal, Barcelona needed a win against Villarreal to close their seven-point gap on the La Liga leaders and they did so convincingly at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Barcelona, the two-time defending La Liga champions, produced a dominating performance that saw them score four goals to seal three vital points.

With only four games left to play, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will relinquish their lead now that they have one hand on the title. Barcelona, on the other hand, have no choice but to win every game that comes their way, and hope that Madrid falters somewhere along the line.

Barcelona's domination against Villareal started almost immediately as Pau Torres mistakenly scored the opening goal to help the visitors' cause. After Sergi Roberto found Jordi Alba on the left flank, the star wing-back whipped in a cross towards Antoine Griezmann. However, Torres intercepted the ball poorly and sent it into his own net to give Barcelona the perfect start to the game.

In the 14th minute, however, the home side were back on level terms with their first serious attack. The Yellow Submarine started off a brilliant counter-attack with a long ball to Paco Alcacer who cut it back to Santi Carzola.

The 35-year-old's goal-bound effort was parried by Marc-Andre ter Stegen but the rebound fell kindly to Alberto Moreno who beat the German custodian.

Stung by the equaliser, Barcelona were quick to reassert their ascendancy with an absolute stunner of a goal by Luis Suarez. Lionel Messi started his trademark weaving run from midfield towards the Villarreal backline before teeing up Suarez who hit an unstoppable first-time shot right into the top corner.

It was then the turn of the beleagured Antoine Griezmann to find the back of the net. He did just that with a fabulous chipped effort right on the cusp of half-time.

Once again, it was the Argentine magician Messi who was at hand to provide a backheel assist. With Villareal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo far off from his line. Griezmann lifted a brilliant chip that dipped at the last moment to bulge the Villareal net.

Ansu Fati sealed the deal for Barcelona with a finely-feinted goal that wrong-footed Sergio Asenjo. Coming off the bench, Fati was full of energy and set off on a marauding run as Jordi Alba set him up with a through-ball over the top.

The teenager cut in, lost his marker and took a low shot from the edge of the area to make the scoreline a convincing one for Barcelona. In the process, Barcelona registered their 9000th La Liga goal.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Barcelona won the game.

Five reasons why Barcelona managed to beat Villareal

#1: Lionel Messi just keeps producing magic

Lionel Messi

It isn't news when Lionel Messi, one of the best players in the world, consistently has a hand in nearly every goal his team scores. Once again, the diminutive genius produced a dazzling display that brought out the best of both his strike partners Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

It was a record 19th assist of the season for Lionel Messi, his best in a La Liga season, as he leads both the goals and assists leaderboard in the Spanish top-flight this season.

With two assists to his name, it was rather frustrating that Messi couldn't get on the scoresheet himself. One of his effort was disallowed for offside while his stunning freekick rattled the bar.

However, it didn't matter too much. Messi's two assists helped Barcelona wrap up a much-needed win as he led from the front with a Man of the Match performance.

#2: Villarreal defended poorly

Villareal

While Sergio Asenjo did his very best between the sticks, making an impressive nine saves, the Villarreal backline were unable to stop the Blaugrana from wreaking havoc and causing trouble.

Barcelona's first goal was an own-goal following a poor interception from Torres, as well as an inablility to man the flanks constantly marauded by Barcelona's wing-backs.

The second goal was irresistible Messi magic. But Villareal ignored Suarez who was left unmarked on the left and he made them pay, scoring a landmark 194th goal for Barcelona in his sixth season at the club.

Asenjo will be blamed for the third goal because he strayed off his line and let the ball go over his head. For Barcelona's fourth goal, Villarreal's high back-line came back to haunt them as it allowed Ansu Fati to run down the flank and score Barcelona's 9000th La Liga goal.

It certainly isn't easy to defend against a world-class team like Barcelona. But to concede four goals after a good run of form was rather uninspiring, and Villarreal will have to pick themselves up if they still want to get into top-four.

#3: Villarreal's attack was like a toothless bulldog

Alberto Moreno scored for Villareal against Barcelona.

After their first goal against a stunned Barcelona defence, Villarreal were unable to score another. It was all bark and no bite with shots flying but barely on target.

Villareal's strikers hardly made more than a dent in Barcelona's defence, with Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer and Fernando Nino making a grand total of two shots at goal. Much of the shooting was left to young winger Samuel Chukwueze who could only hit the ball towards the target once in four attempts.

Villarreal's inability to do anything of note in the final third culminated in a convincing defeat that would need to be addressed on the training ground if they intend to unseat Sevilla from the fourth spot.

#4: Attacking full-backs contribute to Barcelona's win

Barcelona full-backs had a good game.

The first half saw an own-goal and two fabulous goals from Barcelona who were clearly intent on attacking right from the start. While Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique stayed back to form a two-man defensive line, both Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba were constantly marauding down the flanks.

Stretching Barcelona's width, the full-back duo unsettled Villarreal's defence as the Yellow Submarine struggled to maintain a structured defensive formation. Jordi Alba's cross that led to Torres' own goal didn't hand the left-back an assist, but it became clear during the game that Villarreal couldn't deal with players running forward.

In the second half, Quique Sentien pulled back his full-backs as Barceloa looked to maintain their lead as well as stop the Villarreal counter attacks. However, the full-backs had already played their part by then. To Jordi Alba's delight, he got himself on the assist sheet with a beautifully lobbed pass to Ansu Fati.

#5: Barcelona's attacking trio finds their rhythm

Lionel Messi, Antoinne Greizmann and Luis Suarez had a good game for Barcelona.

The domineering nature of Luis Suarez, the technical brilliance of Antoine Griezmann and the genius of Lionel Messi - the cog that holds the Barcelona attack together. More often than not, the Blaugrana front trio have found it difficult to seamlessly play entertaining football the Barcelonaa way, but the game against Villareal makes it quite clear that they have rediscovered that rhythm.

Between the three players, nine key passes were made, with Lionel Messi doing the brunt of the creative work. They also had nine shots at goal, albeit in a more balanced fashion.

The midfield complemented them with recycled possession, and the full-backs were available to widen the game and make runs down the flanks. This gave Lionel Messi and his fellow attackers a lot of space in the middle to create magic and cause trouble for Villarreal.